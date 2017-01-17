Increase in wrecks on I-10 in Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT - According to the Texas Department of Transportation there has been an increase in wrecks on Interstate-10 between Winnie and Orange. In 2016 there was a total 2,211 crashes on the stretch of highway with 28 being fatal. TxDOT says that number is up from 1,449 crashes in 2013 with 12 fatal wrecks. That is an increase of almost 65 percent.



“A lot of people on their phones,” said Wendell Wingate, a truck driver from Beaumont. “When you have the phone here, you turn to look, you didn't get a good look.”



TxDOT spokesperson Sarah Dupre says that the agency constantly reminds motorists about safe driving.



“Make sure you're going the speed limit or below it if you need to,” said Dupre. “Make sure you're staying off your cell phones. Not drinking and driving, and paying attention to what's going on out there on the road way.”



And with six major projects under construction on I-10, some drivers may not be prepared when passing through the area.



“(As far as construction) I don't think that they have enough signs that indicate changing lanes,” said Wingate. “Which direction you're going. And especially ahead of time.”



Dupre says it's all about remaining aware of your surroundings.



“We have shifted lanes, said Dupre. “We have lower speed limits in different areas and so that’s one really big reason why we want people to keep their eyes on the roadway and know what’s going on around them.”



