Improvised knives could add 20 years to federal inmate's sentence

BEAUMONT - A 26-year-old man serving time in the federal prison in Beaumont faces up to an additional 20 years added to his sentence for having two improvised knifes, “shanks.” The larger of the two knives measured around 7 inches long

According to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston, Rafael Castillo, Jr., pleaded guilty to possession of a prohibited object on Feb. 28. He entered the plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Keith Giblin.

According to information presented in court, on June 20, 2016, Castillo, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Complex in Beaumont, was patted down and correction’s officers found the homemade weapons. He had them hidden in his pants pocket. The shanks were made out of metal material and had been sharpened to a point and designed to be used as a weapon.

Under federal statutes, Castillo faces up to 20 years in federal prison at sentencing, but could receive a lighter sentence.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

