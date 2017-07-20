Important equipment stolen from West Jefferson County municipal water district
The West Jefferson county municipal water district is waiting for some stolen equipment to be returned to its Fannett location. Thieves stole a truck, trailer and an excavator on June 6th.
KBMT 10:22 PM. CDT July 20, 2017
