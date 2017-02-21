Immigration talk continues in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR - The Trump administration is rapidly moving forward with its immigration plans releasing two new memos today to the Department of Homeland Security.

The memos mention that the "Detainment and Deportation" of undocumented immigrants has taken on a greater priority, in the Department of Homeland Security.

They also mention new actions.

Which include:

Removing President Obama's exemptions, for certain categories of undocumented immigrants, and hiring a total of 15-thousand new employees, as well as expediting deportations, but not mass deportations.

The ACLU slammed the memos saying "the Trump Administration is willing to trample on due process, human decency, the well-being of our communities, and even protections for vulnerable children."

The white house says it is currently looking into how it will pay for the new plans.

But with this new announcement, the city of Port Arthur is doubling down on its immigration policy.

You may recall last week, Mayor Derrick Freeman reassured the city's Hispanic residents, that the Port Arthur Police Department is concerned with public safety, not immigration.

On Tuesday, the city's police department backed the mayor.

Hang out at Tacos “Los Reyes” on Gulfway Drive in Port Arthur, and you'll hear the "order up" bell all day.

Now, a new sound, almost constant conversation about Immigration.

"People are scared of deportations, but it's unsure what's going to happen," says Enrique Ceja, owner of Tacos “Los Reyes.”

Enrique has owned the food truck for more than four years.

He says Mayor Derrick Freeman's focus on public safety, not immigration policy, is a relief to the immigrant community.

"The people that don't have papers can live more comfortably," Enrique says.

Whether they should be allowed to isn't something everyone agrees on.

“I just think that when you move here you should and try to do it through legal channels, that's what I did,” says Judy Corbett.

Judy emigrated from wales almost 20 years ago and says though she only favors legal immigration, it's important to "have the back" of those who are already here.

“I don't think you should be afraid of them, they're regular human beings like us, and there are criminal elements everywhere, not only illegal people in this country,” she says.

“I think it's unfair to think that people out here illegally are criminals,” she explains.

Despite some differences, there's something about which both this business owner and customer agree.

“We work hard and sometimes we suffer to be in this country," says Enrique.

“I don't blame people wanting to come here, its great country to live in, also the state of Texas and the AL pastor tacos,” Judy Explains.

