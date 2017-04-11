IH-10 westbound lanes reopened east of Vidor after being shut down by truck fire for much of Tuesday

Photo/Kourtni Traweek Neff

VIDOR - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Orange County east of Vidor have been reopened following a truck fire that closed the interstate for much of Tuesday.

An 18 wheeler fire along the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Orange County shut down the westbound lanes earlier in the day.

Firefighters with Orange County Emergency Services District One fought the fire which backed up traffic for more than six miles from near the Evangeline Rd/FM 1132 exit number 864 toward Highway 62.

This is the third truck along the interstate in Vidor within the last two weeks according to the Vidor Police Department.

