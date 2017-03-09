Iconic 'I love you so much' wall removed again

AUSTIN - Days after the iconic 'I love you so much' spray painting on the side of Jo's Coffee was vandalized and repainted, the wall is - once again - bare.

In case you were wondering, it wasn't defaced this time.

Employees told KVUE's Michael Perchick they removed the words, in order to put a protective cover/ layer over the wall, to prevent future vandalization.

Well-known "I love you so much" sign down again - but should be back up shortly. It's maintenance-related to prevent future graffiti @KVUE pic.twitter.com/p1HGTeng3g — Mike Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) March 10, 2017

Employees said the wall would be re-spray painted Thursday night - weather permitting.

This means Austin will yet again get a new variation of the landmark.

It's baaaaaaack! Iconic "I love you so much" sign replaced a day after it was vandalized @KVUE @joscoffee pic.twitter.com/NXoROPLC5C — Mike Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) March 7, 2017

