Iconic 'I love you so much' wall removed again

Chelsea Cunningham, KVUE 9:46 PM. CST March 09, 2017

AUSTIN - Days after the iconic 'I love you so much' spray painting on the side of Jo's Coffee was vandalized and repainted, the wall is - once again - bare.

In case you were wondering, it wasn't defaced this time.

Employees told KVUE's Michael Perchick they removed the words, in order to put a protective cover/ layer over the wall, to prevent future vandalization.

 

 

Employees said the wall would be re-spray painted Thursday night - weather permitting. 

This means Austin will yet again get a new variation of the landmark.

 

 

 

