Iconic 'I love you so much' wall removed again

AUSTIN - Days after the iconic 'I love you so much' spray painting on the side of Jo's Coffee was vandalized and repainted, the wall is - once again - bare.
In case you were wondering, it wasn't defaced this time.
Employees told KVUE's Michael Perchick they removed the words, in order to put a protective cover/ layer over the wall, to prevent future vandalization.
Employees said the wall would be re-spray painted Thursday night - weather permitting.
This means Austin will yet again get a new variation of the landmark.
