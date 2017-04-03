ICE arrests 24 in Austin-area

AUSTIN - In a recent operation that took place late March, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 153 people suspected of being in the country illegally in South-Central Texas, according to officials.

Of the 153 people from March 20 to March 31, 24 were arrested in the Austin-Waco area. Sixty-two were arrested in San Antonio, 29 were arrested in Laredo and 38 were arrested in Harlingen.

Officials report that all of those arrested had prior criminal convictions.

This is the second confirmed operation by ICE in this area this year. ICE arrested 51 people in the Austin-area as a part of a nation-wide operation in February.

