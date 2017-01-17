I-Jury system will soon take effect in Jefferson County

BEAUMONT - The paneling room at the Jefferson County Courthouse is usually jam packed early in the week as jurors wait for their assignment.

Michelle Ball took time from her nursing job to make it to the courthouse today.

She showed up early this morning because this wasn't her first time being summoned.

"It's kind of chaotic, you get here, you have to wait in a line outside then you have to wait and find a seat inside and go through the whole paneling process," Ball said.

That chaos is what the county hopes to eliminate with its I-Jury system.

District Clerk Jamie Smith says when jurors get a notice, they can go online and pick days that work best for their schedule within a 3 month period.

That will save time and money for both the county and its residents.

"Now if we needed 300 jurors today, and 500 jurors show up, well we only need 300. So that's 200 that came down for really no reason. That'll be cut loose well they're still getting paid their $6 a day for showing up. That's $1200, just imagine that times 52 weeks. That's the amount of savings there could be," Smith said.

That means lower jury costs for the county and no headache for hard working moms like Ball.

"I think that being able to schedule your own day, it's going to be helpful around making your appointments and your job and it'll just make it easier for everybody," Ball said.

February 13 is the week when the county will completely switch over to the new system.

On the website, jurors will be asked for background information and will be assigned court dates within their preferred time frame.

