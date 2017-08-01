"I didn't even get to eat my sandwich," Jefferson County man loses home to blaze but ignites hope

A close call for a Jefferson County man, his home burned to ashes after his lawnmower burst into flames in the garage.

The fire, which started in the garage and quickly spread, was reported at about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 8400 block of Highway 365 west of Port Acres.

As soon as the fire department arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames.

"I didn't even have time to finish my sandwich or make it," says Denny Miles, owner of the home.

"I didn't even get tuna fish on the bread, it did toast but that's it," Miles says.

"And now it's really toasted."

It's a choice of keeping calm before a major disaster.

"I heard popping going on, I thought it was the toaster," Miles explains.

But for some weird reason, the only thing getting toasted was his lawn mower.

After a busy morning cutting grass, his lawnmower it burst into flames in his garage.

"How can a lawnmower that's not running catch on fire," Miles says.

"It went up so quick, I pretty much had to give up in using the water hose," he says.

The Port Arthur Fire Department sent two trucks and crews to assist the Jefferson County Emergency Services District 4 volunteer fire department with the fire.

The close to 90-degree heat, adding fuel to the ignited home then leaving behind a pile of ashes.

"A lawnmower that's not running is just a freak accident," says Miles.

I'm just thankful that I got out alive," he explains.

The homeowner says there were many things in his livelihood he will never be able to replace.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames before they reached fireworks stand that was across from the home.

