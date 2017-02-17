Husband, wife among 18 candidates to file for Beaumont ISD trustee election

BEAUMONT - A Beaumont husband and wife are among 18 Beaumont residents have officially filed to run in the May 2017 Beaumont Independent School District's trustee election.
Daniel and La’Toyya Ozane, who have been married almost 15 years, are both running for one seat in district two.
Elections will be held for trustee postilions in all but two districts where only one person filed to run.
The largest race will be for the two at-large seats where eight are running for two seats while the district two race will have four candidates.
Districts four and five have two candidates each.
District 1
- Charles J. Daleo
District 2
- Zenobia Randall Bush
- Daniel Ozane
- La’Toyya Twine Ozane
- Kathy Bell-Schexnaider
District 3
- Thomas P. Sigee, Sr.
District 4
- Shedrick D. Evans
- Kevin W. Reece
District 5
- Nathan Cross
- Jonathan Owens
At-Large
- Denise Wallace-Spooner
- Robert Dunn
- Willie M. Lewis
- Tillie Hickman
- Treva Whiting Smith
- Michael Perez
- Mandie Peel
Natalie Tuck Bonner
