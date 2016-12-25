Hundreds of homeless fed at Some Other Place in Beaumont

BEAUMONT - Over 300 people lined up at Some Other Place when doors opened at 11:30 p.m. for homeless feeding. Longtime volunteers say they love giving back to the community around the holidays.

That's why members of the Temple Emanuel fed meals to the homeless this morning.

Allison Nathan Getz, a longtime member of the synagogue feels humbled to give back to the Southeast Texas community.

"Well it's actually a privilege for our membership to give our Christian friends a break today and be able to serve on Christmas Day," Getz said.

Along with filling stomachs, the hearts of kids were filled as free toys were offered as well.

Getz feels that everyone deserves to be happy during the holidays.

"Part of life is being able to serve others, I mean that ought to be a part of everyone's life. And so um, like I said, it's an honor for me to be able to serve those who are not as fortunate as myself and it makes me feel really thankful," Getz said.

