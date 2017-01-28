Hundreds gather to celebrate West Orange Stark football statewide victory

ORANGE - For the second time in a row, West Orange-Stark brought the state football championship to Southeast Texas, and like the true champs they are, the city of Orange celebrated their victory on Saturday.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Riverfront Pavilion and Boardwalk, dressed in silver and blue to show their mustang pride.

Bring out the band, the cheerleader and the fans, it's time to celebrate.

“We're celebrating the mustangs with the chain gain defense. It's about state champs and honor in our school and those like myself who played for them,” says James Guillory, the former player now cheering them on.

Coming to this is a reminder of the “good old days” for James, and now, a new generation is celebrating a statewide accomplishment.

“I'm going to miss my brothers,” says Morris Joseph Jr., number 59 in the WOS football team.

“These guys I’ve been with since I was 5 years old,” He explains.

This celebration is quite a sendoff for him, he'll be graduating this year leaving behind his high school football team.

“My brothers and the fans, we pack out our stadium and when the playoffs come the fans grow, we turn into a mustang city, that's what it's always going to be,” He says.

But for Councilman Larry Spears, this victory means a lot more.

“They did something for us no one else could ever do, bring the city together as one,” says Spears.

“On Friday night we were all mustangs, we're thankful for them and to honor them today,” he explains.

Joseph says the memory of winning a state championship, twice in a row, will stick with him past graduation.

Alongside the cheering, the dancing, the support and the marching, it's a day he will never forget.

“I wish I could just put on the past one more time and play with them again,” he explains.

Football season is fast approaching, let’s hope another local team brings back this title in the fall to Southeast Texas.



CLICK HERE to listen to the unofficial West Orange-Stark High School football championship song.





(© 2017 KBMT)