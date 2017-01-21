BEAUMONT - In Southeast Texas, hundreds gathering in Beaumont to hold a ”Sisters March.”

While many events in other cities directly called out President Trump, organizers here say they hope this rally sends a message to all legislators.

There were people of many backgrounds at the march, and all with the same message.

“People holding their signs and marching along,” says Sophia Thomas, one of the youngest participant in the march.

Sophie's message, to be kind to one another.

“Because I want the new president to be nice, so I have this sign,” she says.

Sophie’s sign says “Love one another” .

Just like her, over one hundred people gathered on Calder Avenue in Beaumont Saturday morning, making phone calls to local representatives demanding equality.

“When they go low, we go high,” says Sophie.

A civil act Sophie is learning from her mother, at a young age.

“I think they need to learn early on that they have a say in the government, I just want her to feel empowered,” says Becky Thomas.



Through love, equality, and inclusion.

“I'd like the government to know that everyone is keeping an eye on what they're fixing to do in the next four years,” Becky says.



Something she hopes her daughter learns, and by chanting along with the rest of the crowd, Sophie hopes others take back home that same message.

“Be kind to each other, I hope that's how everything would be,” Sophie says.



Because girls like Sophie just want to have "fun-damental rights."

The group hopes to resonate the same message across the country through marches like this.

