Hundreds gather for the YMBL Special Rodeo

BEAUMONT - Over 1,700 students from over 25 different school districts made their way to the Ford Arena for the YMBL Harold Engstrom Memorial Special Kids Day Rodeo.

A lot of kids came off the bus dressed in their cowboy outfits ready for a good time.

“It’s fun because it’s really loud and I like it so much,” says Alex Alexander, who traveled to the rodeo from the Port Neches-Groves.

It’s hundreds of students like Alex, wearing cowboy hats, button-up shirts, simply having a good time.

“It’s to make people happy,” says Alexander.

“They’re wearing cowboy hats, like us, we like to be Texas Cowboy’s,” he explains.

“The YMBL does more than put on the fair, we do a lot to help out the community,” says Greg Wall, with the Young Men’s Business League.

An excitement in watching real life cowboys, handling their horses.

“It’s very exciting and it means a lot to us, making memories,” says Alexander.

An experience the kids will never forget.

PNGHS Students are Rodeo Celebs! Watch Channel 12 News with @_JuanRodriguez_ at 6 and 10 pm tonight. @becky_chelette YeeHaw!!!! #pngproud pic.twitter.com/57hAl29ewa — Jon Deckert (@jdeckert9) March 30, 2017

