Hundreds gather for MLK Brunch in Port Arthur

PORT ARTHUR - Deloris Prince says she felt blessed to be at the MLK Brunch celebrating Dr. King's legacy.

During her nine years as mayor, she felt helping in the Hurricane Ike forged a bond between her and other members of the community.

And she feels that Dr. King's powerful words resonated with her since she was a kid.

"We felt a kinship to him, and we realized there were going to be changes in this country, and we felt that kinship. You know even though we didn't meet him, we were part of the change," Prince said.

Port Arthur ISD board member Joseph Guillory wants to instill the change in the hearts and minds of the next generation.

"We have an opportunity to educate 9000 minds who will eventually shape our community. The most important thing that we can do is to make sure that the folks who have paid the price are not forgotten," Guillory said.

Prince hopes that Dr. King's impact on this country will never be forgotten in Southeast Texas.

"It's important that young people grow up knowing and remembering and appreciating what Doctor King tried to achieve," Prince said.

