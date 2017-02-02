Hundreds testify at Capitol about 'sanctuary cities' bill

AUSTIN - The Capitol corridors were buzzing with people Thursday morning as a line of Texas residents waited to sign up and speak about Senate Bill 4 (SB4).
Austin resident Norma Herrera also testified.
"Please abandon these efforts to make immigrants ever more disposable," she said as the people in the gallery applauded.
Herrera, a former legislative staffer, and her family are immigrants who overstayed their visitor visas but now have documentation to be in the United States. She said her family worked to realize the American dream and want others to have that chance.
"My brother is an elementary school math teacher, my sister is a food bank program manager, my cousin is a neonatal ICU nurse, my dad has labored in Texas oil fields for 30 years," Herrera said adding her mother also is works in public service as a caretaker for the elderly.
More than 450 people signed up to speak about SB4 and the hearing is expected to last well into the evening. The Committee Chair, Senator Joan Huffman has not said whether she will call a vote once the hearing is finished.
