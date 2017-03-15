HPD responds to reports of shooting at RodeoHouston

Houston police responded to reports of a possible shooting at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Houston police are responding to reports of a possible shooting at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Police say witnesses reported hearing gunshots Wednesday night.

Getting reports of active shooter situation at #RODEOHOUSTON stay out of the area! — HPOU (@HPOUTX) March 16, 2017

RodeoHouston tweeted Wednesday night, saying they were "monitoring the situation on the grounds" and instructed attendees to exit grounds on the west side. A few minutes later, a tweet directed at attendees in the stadium said, "If you are in the stadium, you are clear to leave the building."

We are monitoring the situation on the grounds. More information will be posted when available. — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 16, 2017

If you are in the stadium, please exit on the west side. — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 16, 2017

If you are in the stadium, you are clear to leave the building. — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) March 16, 2017

At this time, there is no word on any injuries or suspects.

