HPD Chief: In kush crackdown, drugs were laced with paint thinner

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Counsellors available at LCM elementary Monday after 6-year-old drowns at Houston hotel
-
Federal agents with Homeland Security visit Beaumont car dealership
-
Mother mourns 6-year-old son who drowned in Houston pool
-
Port Neches-Groves HS student arrested, charged after allegedly threatening Columbine style attack
-
13-year-old accidentally shoots himself on Instagram live
-
Md. man charged with sexually assaulting toddlers
-
WATCH: Truck involved in deadly bus crash swerves on highway prior to collision
-
Witnesses give statements on beach brawl assault
-
Lumberton PD investigating school bus
More Stories
-
Two year-old girl dies after FM770 wreck near SaratogaApr 20, 2017, 9:03 a.m.
-
81 year-old Lumberton woman killed in head-on…Apr 20, 2017, 1:32 p.m.
-
Port Neches-Groves HS student bonded out, being…Apr 19, 2017, 1:52 p.m.