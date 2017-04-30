How you can help with tornado recovery

April 30, 2017: The National Weather Service said at least three tornadoes struck Eustace, Caney City and Canton in Northeast Texas. (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

VAN ZANDT COUNTY -- A community is piecing together what is left from the aftermath after tornadoes ripped through Van Zandt County Saturday.



Local officials have issued a disaster declaration for Van Zandt County. The National Weather Service said at least three tornadoes struck Eustace, Caney City and Canton.

The American Red Cross has opened two shelters in Emory and Canton. A shelter is open at First Methodist Church Life Center, 600 S. Buffalo, Canton. The other is located in Emory City Center, 735 N. Texas St., Emory, Texas.



The Smith County Volunteer Fireman’s Association command trailer is set up at Canton High School as an emergency command unit.



In a Sunday morning news conference, Canton officials said roads have been blocked due to downed power lines and fallen trees. Crews continue their rescue and recovery at this time. Canton Mayor Lou Ann Gullett Everett stressed conditions on the ground are too dangerous at this time for volunteers, but they will be needed once the situation is stabilized.

Smith County officials are helping Van Zandt County in the rescue and recovery efforts following Saturday’s tornados.

As storm damage assessment continues, officials will determine which areas have the greatest needs.



Nicholas Pet Haven will be helping with any injured or missing animals. You can call 903-312-7585.



The Home Depot in Terrell is providing generators to the Canton area.

Anyone needing assistance should contact the Red Cross at 866-505-4801.

