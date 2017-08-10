Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in Houston is just short of $307M jackpot

HOUSTON – Someone in the Houston area, or someone who visited here recently, woke up a million dollars richer Thursday morning.

Before tax, that is.

TxLottery.org reports the $1,000,000 ticket was sold at the Heights Food Mart at 130 Heights Boulevard. The winner used the quick pick option to match five out of five numbers.

Anyone would be excited to win that much cash, even after tax is taken away, but if the Houstonian had gotten the Powerball number as well they would have won the $307 million jackpot.

The Powerball Winning Numbers for 08/09/2017 were 12 30 36 47 62 Powerball-9.

There were no jackpot winners Wednesday night, so the Powerball is now up to an estimated $356 million. The Mega Millions is also high right now at an estimated $382 million. This is the first time both jackpots are more than $300 million at the same time.

