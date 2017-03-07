Houston man rescued after jumping from Interstate 10 bridge into Sabine River at state line

ORANGE - A 62 year-old Houston man was rescued from the Sabine River after jumping from the Interstate 10 bridge at the Texas-Louisiana border.

Orange Police officers responded to the bridge at about 2:20 p.m. after receiving a report that someone had jumped from the bridge into the Sabine River according to a release from the Orange Police Department.

When officers arrived at the bridge they could see a man in the water the release said.

Boats from the City of Orange Fire Department and the Orange County Sheriff's Office responded and by about 2:40 p.m. the man had been picked up the release said.

The man was taken to an awaiting Acadian Ambulance and then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries according to the release.

