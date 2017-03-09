Houston Crime Stoppers seek information on Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam shooting

Houston Crime Stoppers announced today they are offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the January shooting of Jefferson County Precinct 8 Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III.

On January 31st, at around 10:30 p.m., Judge Gillam was shot in the face as he was in a parking lot in the 7000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Houston.

During the incident, Judge Gillam drove to the parking lot to take a phone call. As the Judge tried leaving, an unknown black male approached him with a pistol.

The suspect shot at Judge Gillam multiple times, striking him once in the face.

The suspect is described as a black man, with dark complexion, between 5'6" - 5'8", between 150 and 170 pounds, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information contact Houston Crime Stoppers: (713) 222-TIPS or online at www.crime-stoppers.org

© 2017 KBMT-TV