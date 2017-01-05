Holmes and Wortham take oath as Jefferson County judges

BEAUMONT - Jefferson County, you officially have two new judges tonight, Judges Terrence Holmes and Baylor Wortham took their oath of office today.

“It’s just an overwhelming surge of emotion to be here on this day,” says Baylor Wortham.



The son of district attorney Bob Wortham, Baylor will be serving as judge for the 136th District Court after defeating his rival Dana Timaeus in November

“I hope to bring work ethic, confidence to the judicial system and set a standard to the Texas attorneys and the people of this county,” he says.

As for Terrence Holmes, who will be serving County Court of Law No. 2, his victory was meant for inspiration to the youth.

“If I can be an example of living a positive lifestyle, reaching out to young people, I try to inspire them to reach for their dreams,” he says.



While crowds fill the courthouse to watch both elected officials get sworn in, both Holmes and Wortham resonate the same message in practicing law in representing all people.

“I am a judge for all people, regardless of your income, gender, race, justice will continue to be blind.” says Holmes.

“At the end of the day, it's to work hard and serve the community with all your effort and mind that you have,” says Wortham.

The ceremonies mark the beginning of both Wortham and Holmes as Judge.

