Hiking group finds body hanged in woods

JASPER COUNTY - A group of people hiking Sunday afternoon were horrified when they found a man hanging from a tree in the Angelina National Forest, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s office.



Sheriff Mitchell Newman said the sheriff’s office received a call around 3 p.m. about a middle aged man hanging from a tree near the Boykin Springs Recreation area.



Deputies are treating this as a death investigation and believe the body was in the area for several days.



The sheriff’s office has ordered an autopsy and has not been able to identify the victim at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.

