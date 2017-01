Highway 96 South near Knupple road in Hardin County is now back open after a multiple-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

Previous reporting:

A multi-vehicle accident has closed Highway 96 south near Knupple Road in Hardin County.





Four people, included a small child, were taken to hospital.

We have a crew on the scene and will update as information becomes available.

