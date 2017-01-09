Close Highway 96 south closed after multi-vehicle accident KBMT 12:49 PM. CST January 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST A multi-vehicle accident has closed Highway 96 south near Knupple Road in Hardin County. Four people, included a small child, were taken to hospital. We have a crew on the scene and will update as information becomes available. (© 2017 KBMT) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Highway 96 south closed after multi-vehicle accident Jan. 9, 2017, 12:44 p.m. Driver hospitalized after logging truck crashes into… Jan. 9, 2017, 10:26 a.m. Newton County investigating suspected K2-related death Jan. 9, 2017, 12:14 p.m.
