MAURICEVILLE - Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck on Highway 62 near FM 1130 that has killed one person.

The wreck was reported at about 11: 40 a.m. according to Denise Richter, of Acadian Ambulance.

12News has a crew headed that way. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

© 2017 KBMT-TV