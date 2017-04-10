Harlandale High student gives the sweetest 'promposal'

SAN ANTONIO - A Harlandale High School senior asked a fellow student to prom in a one-of-a-kind way.

On Friday, senior Priscilla Gonzalez waited for Matthew Ovalle at school to ask him to prom in front of all their peers.

Her friends helped hold up a sign and record the moment.

"You'll see in the video, he's skipping and then he sees me and I told him, come here Matthew! He started skipping again towards me and I was just like Matthew, will you go to prom with me? He looks at me and he said: Yes!" Gonzalez said. "I got so excited because he told me yes. I was happy."

Gonzalez met Ovalle in a peer-assistance class where students help other students with disabilities.

"I've seen him around school. I see him during lunch all the time, they sit and eat at the cafeteria. But when I started the class I got to know him more and I got really close," Gonzalez said. "He's so funny, he has a great personality. He's always smiling and everything."

She said he loves wearing watches related to superheroes so she decided to go to a store and buy him a new Superman watch to incorporate in the promposal (prom proposal).

"I made the poster. "Watch" us hit the dance floor together at," Gonzalez described. "And the cake said prom."

She said there was no question in her mind that she wanted Ovalle to be her date.

"Prom is like, you're supposed to go with your boyfriend and stuff like that but I'm like, I want to take him because he's a senior and I want him to experience our prom. Because they have a prom, one of their own. But I want him to experience our prom," Gonzalez said.

Ovalle wasn't available at school for an interview with KENS 5 but his reaction was recorded the day Gonzalez asked him to prom. Ovalle said he was happy and excited to go with her. He gave the camera a thumbs up.

"We're going to be dancing a lot so I'll make sure to wear flats. I don't want to be up all night on heels dancing. It’s going to be fun. I'm going to take lots of pictures with him. I'm so excited," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also made sure to ask permission from Ovalle's grandmother first, before she asked him to prom. The pair has already picked out their attire for the big night happening on May 13.

