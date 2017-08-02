High School bands prepare for hot summer months; avoiding heat-related illnesses

LUMBERTON - Heat related illnesses are a cause of concern among local High School bands during the hot summer months.

Practice time for school band members require students to practice, march, and hold heavy equipment during the hottest time of the year.

“It does get pretty hot so as along as we are cautious and prepared, then we will take care of our kids” stated Tim Pallone, Lumberton band director. Some of the instruments that students have to carry during practice can weigh 30 pounds or more according to Pallone.

“Preparation is key to our success and if we don’t learn the drills, then we are not going to do very well” stated Pallone.

Heat-related illnesses are caused when a person’s body temperature rises faster than it can cool itself down according to the Center for Disease Control.

Lumberton band leaders are taking precautions when it comes to the heat.

“We make sure the kids are hydrated, we are taking a break every 15 to 20 minutes, we are asking them to wear short sleeves and to keep cool” stated Pallone.

The first band performance of the football season will begin on September 1st. This day marks the 50th anniversary of Lumberton ISD band.

