Here's where to find food and supplies this weekend in southeast Texas

Many victims who lost their homes and belongings in Harvey and its aftermath are struggling to locate essentials including food and water. Below, we have compiled a list of points of distribution (PODs) that were set up throughout southeast Texas, in order to assist those impacted by the storm.

JEFFERSON COUNTY:

Jason’s Deli Gateway location 112 Gateway Street in Beaumont. Two cases of bottled water per vehicle while supplies last.

2445 Concord in Beaumont You will need to go down the service road. Water, Ice and MREs as supplies last.

H.E.B. Mobile Kitchen and Disaster Response Unit (3590 College Street, Beaumont) Dinner 5-7 p.m.

Pathway Church 2326 Nederland Ave. in Port Neches (Not an official POD) Site has pallets of water, diapers, formula,food, soap, toilet paper. They are also in need of volunteers who wish to help man the station.



HARDIN COUNTY:

There is a non-government POD set up at Gateway Church on 1600 US 69, Kountze Non-perishable food items available from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Crestwood Baptist Church (also non-government POD) at 1150 US 69 There will be toiletries, cleaning supplies, bedding, and clothes Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Call: 409-246-2750

Lumberton Ace Hardware on North Main (Hwy 96)

Sour Lake ESD 5 Volunteer Fire Department on 6th Street.

ORANGE COUNTY:

Northway Shopping Center 3777 N. 16th Street in Orange

Corner of HWY 62 and Hwy 12 in Mauriceville

A POD has been set up at the Northway Shopping Center in Orange.

Vidor Middle School 2500 Hwy 12.

ADDITIONAL NOTES: Hardin County Emergency Management at 8:30 a.m. Saturday said PODS crews were working to set up in Silsbee and Saratoga. Location and time have not yet announced. Jasper, Newton and Sabine counties were also awaiting assets to open PODS, as of Saturday morning. Port Arthur, too, was waiting on resources.

