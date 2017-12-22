KBMT
Teen hoping someone will hear story, be moved to give her childhood she never received.

Leslie is a teenage girl who never really had a childhood or that loving family every child deserves. She's not looking for much. Just a family to call her own. A family that will accept her for who she is -- and leave the judgments behind.  If you would like to provide a "forever home" to a child in need call 409- 291-1032 or visit AdoptChildren.org  

KBMT 5:16 PM. CST December 22, 2017

