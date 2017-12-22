KBMT
Close

Ronald is an ice cream and baseball loving 6-year-old looking for his 'forever home'

Help this 6-year-old boy, Ronald, find his 'forever home.' He hopes to be a firefighter when he grows up. Call CPS at 409-291-1032 if you can provide that 'forever home.'

KBMT 5:08 PM. CST December 22, 2017

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories