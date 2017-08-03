HEARTS WITHOUT HOMES: Ronald is an ice cream and baseball loving 6-year-old looking for his 'forever home'

Help this 6-year-old boy, Ronald, find his 'forever home.' He hopes to be a firefighter when he grows up. Call CPS at 409-291-1032 if you can provide that 'forever home.'

KBMT 5:29 PM. CDT August 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories