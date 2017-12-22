KBMT
Frankie, a young boy in search of a forever home

Frankie is a sweet, polite, and creative kid that has a strong desire to be adopted. If you think you can commit to giving Frankie a forever home, you can contact CPS at 409-755-4657. Extension 2243.

KBMT 4:51 PM. CST December 22, 2017

