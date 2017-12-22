KBMT
Close

Beaumont teen prays for a 'forever home' and a dad to spend time with him

If you would like to provide a "forever home" to a child in need call 409- 291-1032 or visit AdoptChildren.org

KBMT 5:10 PM. CST December 22, 2017

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories