8th grader Kenny is hoping someone will be moved and offer him a forever home

Meet 13 year old Kenny. He's tall, smart, kind, and reserved, but those who know him best say once he warms up to you, he is a teen full of personality and quite a jokester.

KBMT 5:04 PM. CST December 22, 2017

