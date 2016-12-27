KBMT
Heart attack causes crash on East Hamshire road

Sheri Aldrich, KBMT 3:42 PM. CST December 27, 2016

HAMSHIRE - The Texas Department of Public Safety, at approximately 8:55 Tuesday morning, received a report of a one vehicle crash on East Hamshire Road in Jefferson County.

According to DPS, a 2001 Ford pickup truck was traveling Eastbound on East Hamshire Road when the driver suffered a heart attack and drove off the roadway. The vehicle continued off the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver of 65-year-old, Jack Joseph Melancon of Hamshire was transported to Winnie Medical hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There are no further details to be released. 

