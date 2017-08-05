"He was a hard working man," family remembers 22-year-old killed in Beaumont house fire

BEAUMONT - An early morning fire has taken the life of 22-year-old Juan Pablo Rico Guerra.

The incident happened on the 35 hundred block of Grand Street in Beaumont's North End.

When firefighters arrived, they found the front portion of the house heavily involved in flames.

Two people were able to escape without injury.



The cause of the fire is unknown.

An autopsy on Guerra has been ordered.

12News speaks to the family who describes Juan Pablo as a "hard working" man.



Stay tuned for the full story.

Family describes 22-year-old Juan Pablo Rico as a hard working man



His body was found lifeless after his home caught on fire in Beaumont pic.twitter.com/9H2bVS8XfH — Juan Rodríguez (@_JuanRodriguez_) August 5, 2017

© 2017 KBMT-TV