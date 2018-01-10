VIDOR - The death of Nederland man in a Wednesday morning wreck on Interstate 10 in Vidor is a tragic wake up call for several of his friends.

Jeremy Michael Martinez, 37, was pronounced dead on the scene of the wreck on the interstate near Main Street according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Carla Culver, 42, of Beaumont, a passenger in the car, was transported to Christus Southeast Texas Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, with serious injuries according to the DPS.

"He will be remembered by many because he had a good heart," tells us Emmanuel Chavez, once co-worker of Martinez.

"A lot of people knew him because he was a scaffold builder," Chavez says.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say emergency crews responded to the scene around Wednesday 5 a.m.

"When I think of Jeremy, he was life of the party with a very unique personality," says Kendall Lee, childhood friend of Martinez.

"He always had a way of making every laugh, with a huge heart and a giving spirit," Lee tells us.

Troopers believe a passenger vehicle was traveling westbound on the roadway, when Martinez struck a guardrail, causing the vehicle to go airborne.

The vehicle then continued down the roadway and struck another guardrail before stopping.

"Rest easy my friend, as it's not good bye it's see you later," Lee says.

