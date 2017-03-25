HCSO: Woman's body found in creek believed to be accidental drowning

HARDIN COUNTY - The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible drowning in Batson.

Sheriff Mark Davis said it appears an elderly woman wandered from her home Friday night and fell into a creek or ditch filled with rainwater on the property and drowned.

Davis said the woman's body was discovered by relatives Saturday morning.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

Investigators said the scene was still active Saturday morning and would release more details at a later time.

