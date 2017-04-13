HCSO: Boy accidentally fatally shot himself while home alone

Emergency responders at the scene of the child's accidental shooting death. (Photo: KHOU)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died after he accidentally shot himself while he was home alone.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, an 11-year-old boy was at home on Finbury Oaks on Thursday.

Deputies say a 13-year-old relative came home from school, found the boy and called 911.

The parents were notified and are being questioned by detectives.

"I'm not judge anybody, but it's unbelievable," said neighbor Claudia Lanten, who wonders why the child was left alone in the first place. "If someone has a weapon, they should keep it in a safe place."

As of Thursday evening, the child's parents have not been charged with any crime. Homicide investigators said that could change if they find the parents were negligent in leaving the child home alone with access to a loaded weapon.

