Hardin Jefferson football team tackles hunger on Christmas break

BEAUMONT - With aprons and gloves, the Hardin Jefferson football team spent part of their winter break ready to tackle down hunger.

The sound of chopping unions is not the typical sound you would hear from a football team.

“They could have done a lot of things today, but what they did was they took time out of their lives to help somebody, and I appreciate that because that's what a family does,” says Donnie Brown, one of the people being served at “The Other Place” in Beaumont.

Instead of making touchdowns and field goals, the Hardin Jefferson high school football team is scoring in life, tackling down hungry.

“They have us serving the people their food, prepping the foods and passing out milk, water, and everything,” says Mason Murray, with the Hardin Jefferson football team.

“I think it's a very important thing to all of our kid's athletes or not, to get out in their communities and give back,” says the head Football coach Jared Sloan.

“We're very fortunate to be leaders, and as leaders, we should serve others less fortunate than us,” he explains.

According to statistics by Feeding America.com, over 43 million people are in poverty nationwide and are struggling to find something to eat.



“We're just giving back to the community, something we've always wanted to do and now we get the chance to do it,” Murray says.

