Hardin County man killed after fall at well site

SARATOGA - A Hardin County oilfield worker was killed in a fall Tuesday near Saratoga.

William Elton Williams, 58, of Sour Lake, was killed after he fell from an 'elevated position' while working at a well site according a release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

From the Hardin County Sheriff's Office...

At 10:24 a.m. this morning, the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office and the Saratoga Fire Department responded to an oilfield location off Rosier Park Road in Saratoga regarding an industrial accident.

The resulting investigation determined that an oilfield worker suffered a fatal fall from an elevated position while working at a well site.

The victim has been identified as William Elton Williams, 58, of Sour Lake.

He was employed by Slatex Well Services of Saratoga.

Hardin County Justice of the Peace Precinct #6 Jacqueline Werner performed the inquest and has ordered an autopsy.

