Hardin County community show support for Jay Hinkie
The Hardin County community showed their support for a beloved firefighter at Silsbee's volunteer fire and rescue department. They reflected on the life and legacy of Jay Hinkie, the assistant fire chief was killed yesterday in the line of duty.
KBMT 10:21 PM. CDT August 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Port Arthur Police investigating fatal rollover wreck on Highway 73
-
Silsbee firefighter who was struck, killed while working wreck was a 'pillar of the department'
-
Woman praised for running after thieves during attempted auto burglary in Nederland
-
Parents outraged at a youth football league
-
Woman shoots, kills intruder in Katy-area home
-
HPD: Wife charged after shooting, killing husband
-
Scam victims left broke and brokenhearted
-
ESD4 firefighters, Port Arthur firefighters battle structure fire along Highway 365
-
One person shot on Sabine Avenue in Port Arthur
-
Family mourns Beaumont man killed in auto-pedestrian accident on Saturday
More Stories
-
Silsbee Fire & Rescue's Hinkie remembered as 'pillar…Aug. 3, 2017, 8:53 a.m.
-
Witness in murder trial testifies Defendent…Aug. 2, 2017, 11:33 a.m.
-
Beaumont Police investigating fatal shooting on Pine…Aug. 2, 2017, 1:16 p.m.