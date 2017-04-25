Hardin County busts indoor marijuana growing operation near Kountze

KOUNTZE - Hardin County Sheriff’s Office busted an indoor marijuana growing operation just outside the city limits in Kountze Tuesday evening.
Hardin County Sheriff’s Office received a search warrant earlier today after a Crime Stoppers received a tip of drug activity at the address.
The residence is located three miles outside the city limits on 770. One female is in custody at this time.
