Hardin County busts indoor marijuana growing operation near Kountze

Sheri Aldrich, KBMT 7:22 PM. CDT April 25, 2017

KOUNTZE - Hardin County Sheriff’s Office busted an indoor marijuana growing operation just outside the city limits in Kountze Tuesday evening.

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office received a search warrant earlier today after a Crime Stoppers received a tip of drug activity at the address.

The residence is located three miles outside the city limits on 770. One female is in custody at this time.

