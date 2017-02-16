Hani Tohme declared ineligible to run for mayor

BEAUMONT - 12News has learned that Dr. Hani Tohme has been declared ineligible to run for the office of Mayor in the City of Beaumont and will not be able to oppose longtime Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames.

Dr. Tohme is a former Beaumont water utilities director who recently announced his candidacy.

Beaumont City Clerk Tina Broussard told 12News by phone that Dr. Tohme moved to the city from Port Arthur. On Jan. 23 he changed his voter registration to reflect his new Beaumont address. Broussard said that once a change of address is made, the individual must wait 30 days before he or she is eligible to vote in the city per the city's charter. She said that anyone who wishes to be a candidate for office in the city must be a registered voter. Since Dr. Tohme’s registration was not submitted until January 22, he is not eligible to be a candidate until on or after Feb. 22.

Dr. Tohme will become eligible to run five days past the cutoff date to file for a place on the ballot.

