H-E-B issues voluntary recall on sandwich bread

H-E-B (Photo: Courtesy of H-E-B)

H-E-B has issued a voluntary precautionary recall for H-E-B and Hill Country Fare sandwich bread with a 'best by' date of April 29 or earlier due to the possibility of a single piece of rubber in the product.

Bread purchased from stores in the San Antonio area, Rio Grande Valley, Laredo and Corpus Christi is not impacted by the recall.

Customers who purchased the bread can return it to the store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.

