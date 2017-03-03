Gusher Marathon will close streets in downtown, south end of Beaumont Saturday

Gusher Marathon Route

BEAUMONT - Several local streets in Beaumont's south end and downtown Beaumont will be closed most of Saturday for the Gusher Marathon.

MORE | Gusher Marathon

From the City of Beaumont...

The Gusher Marathon will be happening Saturday morning Saturday, March 4, 2017 from 7:00AM to 2:00PM, the 8th Annual Gusher Marathon will begin and end at the Lamar University Montagne Center.

The course circles Lamar University, proceeds along MLK Parkway to College St. (HWY 90) and winds through downtown Beaumont.

There will be several streets barricaded along the route and traffic detoured. Please notify your employees and ask them to adjust their route accordingly.

Barricading roads will begin as early as 4AM on the 4th and we anticipate downtown traffic resuming by 1PM.

The full route along MLK Parkway should be open by 2PM.

Beaumont Transit will suspend city bus service during the marathon.

For unrestricted access to downtown areas east of MLK Parkway, we recommend using Pennsylvania Street underpass at MLK Parkway.

The Park Street underpass at MLK Parkway is available for leaving that area.



If you need to get to your place of employment downtown or to a business in the area, there will be officers at all intersections that can assist.

For access to the Beaumont Civic Center area, you will have to take MLK to Harrison Street, turn on Pine Street.

Take Pine to Elizabeth Street and then turn on N. Cypress St.

N Cypress will take you behind the Entergy Building, Beaumont Enterprise and the Civic Center.

We apologize for the inconvenience. Please plan your routes accordingly and if you have questions, ask officers assigned to the event.





(© 2017 KBMT)