Gun shot victim turns up at St. Mary's hospital after altercation at Citgo gas station

PORT ARTHUR - According to Port Arthur Police Department, they received a call about a gun shot victim that turned up at St. Mary's hospital at 7:14p.m on Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene, they were given information that the victim had been shot in the leg. The shooting took place at 522 Gulfway drive at the Citgo gas station. Officers then responded to the location where a crime scene was established.

During the investigation, Officers found that the victim and suspect were involved in a disturbance which led to a physical altercation.

During the course of the altercation, the suspect retrieved a weapon and fired at the victim. The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.

