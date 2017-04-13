Groves woman upset over headstone displaced from mother's grave

GROVES - A Groves woman is upset at a local cemetery after her mother's headstone was moved from her grave site without permission.

Suzette Harper, of Groves, tells 12News that the headstone on her mothers grave at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves was removed without her permission.

Harper said she noticed the headstone was missing on March 9, 2017, when she attended the funeral of an uncle, who was buried near her mom.

She said the headstone had been moved to a spot about 30 - 40 feet away from the grave.

Harper tells 12News she complained at least three times about the headstone being moved before it was moved back to her mother's grave site on Monday, April 10.

Service Corporation International, which operates the cemetery refused to comment on Harper's complaints and instead released a statement .

Statement from Service Corporation International...

“As part of our commitment to all of our client families, we guard their privacy and because of this, we do not discuss specific client concerns with the media.

Instead it is our policy to work to resolve any possible concerns directly with client families.”

© 2017 KBMT-TV